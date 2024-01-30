Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,612 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after buying an additional 1,640,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,304,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

