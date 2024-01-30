Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,663 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Sempra by 114.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sempra by 94.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

