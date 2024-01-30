Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

