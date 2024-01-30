Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,205 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

