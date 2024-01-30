Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,932 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

