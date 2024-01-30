Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 30,226 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.