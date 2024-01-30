Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

