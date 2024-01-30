Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 34,912 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 111.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

