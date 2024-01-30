Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,031,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $245.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.