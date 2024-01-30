Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

