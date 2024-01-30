Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $941,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,173 shares of company stock worth $1,086,089. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

