Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $822,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1,185.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 419,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.17 and a 52 week high of $171.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

