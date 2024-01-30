Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 18,242 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of DLocal by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.05 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

About DLocal

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

