Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 9,289 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 245.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

