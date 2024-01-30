Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Insider Activity

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $261.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.