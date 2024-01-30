Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $838,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

WM opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $186.40.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

