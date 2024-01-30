Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

