Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance
Shares of KRG opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- United Parcel Service: UPS stock is going down, opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.