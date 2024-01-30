Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

