Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BEN opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.