Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,939 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $253,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,753,000 after buying an additional 101,091 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

