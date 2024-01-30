Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. Frontline has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $23.14.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after buying an additional 44,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

