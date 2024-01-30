Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $8.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several analysts have commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Funko has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Funko had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $312.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Funko by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Funko by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

