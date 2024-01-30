FY2027 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lowered by Analyst

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MRNS opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $554.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.97. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,769,357 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,259,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 872,782 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.