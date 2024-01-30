Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.55.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

GNRC stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

