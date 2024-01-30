Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,846 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.88% of Generac worth $127,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,872,000 after buying an additional 86,511 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 131,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

