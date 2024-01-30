General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $264.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $267.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.08.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

