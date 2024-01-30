General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $264.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day moving average is $236.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $267.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

