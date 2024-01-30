General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 2,291,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

