General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Increased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 601,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

