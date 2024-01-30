General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.500-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-$9.50 EPS.

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

General Motors stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in General Motors by 71.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in General Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

