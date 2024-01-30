Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Genpact by 140.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

