GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.41 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.