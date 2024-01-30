GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.41 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

