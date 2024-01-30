Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 4,526 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

