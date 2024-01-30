Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 3,528 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 143,717 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,399,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,439,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

