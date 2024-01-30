Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 91 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $279.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

