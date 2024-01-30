Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $173.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average is $162.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $174.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

