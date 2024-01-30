Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

