Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stock Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.23% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6,862.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

