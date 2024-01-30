Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 4,535 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDW opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.