Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

