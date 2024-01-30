Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Axonics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Axonics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Axonics’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

