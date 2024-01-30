Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 198 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 190,396 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

