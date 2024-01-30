Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 352 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

IWL opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

