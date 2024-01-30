Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 982 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.