Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.45

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 5225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.
Global Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.14 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company Profile
Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Industrial
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.