Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.45

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 5225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.14 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,112 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

