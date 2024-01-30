Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.98

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 76529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $759.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.