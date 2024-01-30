Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.98

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 76529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $759.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.