Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 170,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,264. The stock has a market cap of $757.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

