Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 3.1% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

GPN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.60. 655,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

