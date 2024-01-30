Goodman Financial Corp Has $21.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,203. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

