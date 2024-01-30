Goodman Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 1,368,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

